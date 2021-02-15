U.S. Expresses ‘Deep Concerns’ Over WHO Probe Into Virus Origin

TOKYO (Kyodo) — National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Saturday the United States has “deep concerns” about the way the early findings were communicated following the World Health Organization’s investigation into the origins of the coronavirus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

“It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government,” Sullivan said in a statement, calling for China to “make available” the data it holds from the earliest days of the outbreak.

