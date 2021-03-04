Japan Asks China To Stop Anal COVID-19 Tests on Its Citizens

TOKYO (Kyodo) — The Japanese government has requested China not to subject Japanese citizens entering the country to anal COVID-19 tests after receiving complaints of “psychological distress” from some of them, the top government spokesman said Monday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government has made the request through the Japanese Embassy in Beijing, although it has not been informed of any change in China’s policy on how it conducts the polymerase chain reaction tests for the novel coronavirus.

