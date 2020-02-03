CHIANG MAI — A Chiang Mai’s chapter of a hugely successful anti-government run tournament was forced to cancel due to coronavirus fears and several other factors, the organizer said.

Redshirt activist Pichit Tamoon said organizers decided to call off “Run Against Dictatorship” in the northern province, initially set to take place on Sunday, because air quality index showed a surge in PM2.5 dust pollution, and concerns over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus strain.

He also said the organizers could not secure permission from Chiang Mai University to host the event. The original “Run Against Dictatorship” in Bangkok drew at least 10,000 participants in early January.

No pressure or interference from the authorities was involved in the cancellation, Pichit added.

Chiang Mai currently has one patient diagnosed with the coronavirus. The patient is said to be in stable condition.