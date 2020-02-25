BANGKOK — Using social media as a mobilization tool, students at a dozen universities on Tuesday announced rallies at their campuses to protest a court verdict that dissolved a key opposition party.

From Mahidol in the west to Ramkhamhaeng in the east, universities in Bangkok are set to witness protests scheduled from Tuesday evening through Thursday to show their anger at a recent court decision to disband the Future Forward Party, a party extremely popular among the youths.

The move came after two simultaneous rallies at Chulalongkorn and Kasetsart universities on Monday drew a total of more than 1,000 people – the largest student-led political rallies in many years.

Here’s the rough schedule of university protests expected to happen through Thursday:

Tuesday Feb. 25:

3pm at Ubon Ratchathani University

3pm at Bangkok University, Rangsit Campus

5pm at Chiang Mai University

6pm at Maejo University in Chiang Mai province

6:15pm at Mahidol University, Salaya Campus in Nakhon Pathom province

Wednesday Feb. 26:

4:30pm at Srinakharinwirot University, Prasarnmit Campus

5:30pm at Thammasat University, Rangsit Campus

5.30pm at Srinakharinwirot University, Ongkharak Campus in Nakhon Nayok province

6pm at Silpakorn University in Sanam Chan, Nakhon Pathom province

6pm at University of Thai Chamber of Commerce

6pm at Walailak University in Nakhon Si Thammarat province

Thursday Feb. 27:

5pm at Ramkhamhaeng University, Hua Mark Campus

5pm at Rangsit University

Friday Feb. 28:

6pm at University of Phayao

Spread of the protests also prompted students in other universities to encourage each other to come out in a show of solidarity, using hashtags like the trending #RajamangkalaWillNotTakeThisAnymore, for the nine Rajamangala Universities of Technology and #YaMo’sChildrenSayNoToDictators for Suranaree University of Technology in Korat.

There’s also the envelope-pushing #Can’tBeLoudThey’reNextDoor adopted by students in Suan Dusit and Suan Sunandha Rajabhat Universities; both are located in proximity to the royal estate in Dusit district.

Although the English translations of the hashtags look long, in Thai they slightly rhyme with a poetic quality. Here’s what they mean:

#RenewedIsThePillarThatWasBroken – Chulalongkorn University, in reference to their official motto “Pillar of the Kingdom.”

#FutureForwardPartyDissolutionHadOurUpperclassmen – Thammasat University, an alma mater of Future Forward founders Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and Piyabutr Saengkanokkul.

#KUAreNotCoconutMilkDesserts – Kasetsart University, saying that they are not salim – a Thai dessert whose name has been adopted as a derogatory term for the pro-establishment faction.

#TheWhiteElephantWillNotTolerateThis and #FromAThin-FacedUni – Chiang Mai University

#KKUSorryForBeingLateSalimDeletedOurPost – Khon Kaen University

#HowCan6MillionPiecesofDustFightAgainst9Voices – Prince of Songkla University in Songkhla.

#PhorKhun’sChildrenDon’tServeDictators – Ramkhamhaeng University. ‘Phor Khun’ is an endearment for university namesake King Ramkhamhaeng.

#SilpakornJoiningIn – Silpakorn University

#SalayaDoesn’tEatColorfulDesserts – Mahidol University, Salaya Campus. Hashtag again refers to the term salim.

#SWUHasAVoice and #TheBaseWillBeDivided – Srinakharinwirot University. The latter term refers to an online joke of dividing jail term with other co-defendants for sharing sensitive news.

#We’reFarawayButSendingOurHeartsFromtheOctagonCourtyard – Maha Sarakham University, which has an eight-sided courtyard.

#NUWantsToLeavetheKala – Naresuan University in Phitsanulok. Referring to leaving the kala, or coconut shell, a Thai idiom for stubborn ignorance.

#ThreePhraJhomWon’tTakeItLyingDown – King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok, King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi, and King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang. The latter is also congregating in #PhraJomDrinksBooze,Doesn’tEatSalim.

#YaMo’sChildrenSayNoToDictators and #SurroundedbyArmyCampsDoesn’tMeanILikeDictators – Suranaree University of Technology in Nakhon Ratchasima, home of Ya Mo the heroine. The latter hashtag is a jab at the university’s close proximity to military bases.

#BUIAmNotSalim – Bangkok University

#BlueMagentaIsNotADessert – Rangsit University, whose colors are blue and magenta.

#RajabhatWantsToGrappleWithSalim – Rajabhat group of universities.

#KankraoDoesn’tWantKala – Ubonratchathani University. Referring to the university tree, the Tembusu.

#FahMuiDoesn’tTalktoDictators – University of Phayao. Fah Mui refers to the gold and purple orchid that is the university’s symbol.

#WalailakUStudentsDon’tWantHuTia – Walailak University. Hu Tia is a spoonerism of “Hia Tuu,” or “fucking Tuu.” Tuu is Gen. Prayuth Chan-o-ocha’s nickname.

#EvenFromBangNaWeCanSlapParliament’sFace – Assumption University, located in far eastern Bangkok.

#FamousUinBangNaWavesByetoThreeColoredDesserts – Huachiew Chalermprakiet University, again referring to salim.

#KasemPlaysWithFireButIsNotAFriendOfSalim – Kasem Bundit University. Refers to the university emblem of a torch.

#WeGrowWeedButDon’tEatSalim – Maejo University in Chiang Mai, known recently for their prototype weed plantation.

#UTCCIsASailboatNotSubmarine – University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, whose emblem is a sailboat.

#LotusInBloomAgainstStupidGov’t – Sripatum University, whose emblem is a lotus.



In this video meme of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” (2012), university students react to the “death” of democracy and assemble to fight against the government.



