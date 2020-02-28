BANGKOK — A week of students protests against the government of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is to conclude on Friday with simultaneous rallies held at eight educational institutions.

Protests were called at two high schools in Bangkok and six universities, some as far as Chiang Rai in the north. Opponents of the government were also encouraged to wear black on Friday in a show of dissent against the regime.

Students at one of the two high schools, Suksanari, were initially blocked from holding a rally inside their school ground at about 10am earlier today. School management shut down the building for a day for what it described as a cleanup to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Anti-government protest at Suksanari School on Feb. 28, 2020.

A group of students then moved their rally outside the all-female school instead. They later dispersed without incident.

A protest is also scheduled at 5.30pm at another high school, the all-male Suankularb Wittayalai.

Other educational establishments set to witness anti-government rallies today include Bansomdejchaopraya Rajabhat University, Rajamangala University of Technology, University of Phayao, Mae Fah Luang University, Chaiyaphum Rajabhat University, and Lampang Rajabhat University.

Anti-government protest at Sripatum University on Feb. 27, 2020.

Students at dozens of schools and colleges have participated in the wave of protests this week, which initially began as a reaction to a court verdict that dissolved the popular Future Forward Party and has since escalated into wider calls for more democracy and freedom.

No one has been arrested so far, but police warned that any violators of assembly laws might be prosecuted later.