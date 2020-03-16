Thammanat Placed in Quarantine as Infection Surges to 114

BANGKOK — Several high-ranking officials were placed in quarantine on Monday, including a Cabinet member.

Assistant agricultural minister Thammanat Prompao told reporters he will spend the next 14 days in self-quarantine after he came in contact with a man who tested positive for the novel coronavirus strain, which has infected at least 114 people in Thailand so far.

Thammanat added that he’s in good health, but he imposed himself in isolation for the sake of public safety.

“I’m not feeling unwell,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Rachit Arunrangsi, director-general of the Army Welfare Department, also tested positive for the virus, the army announced on Sunday. At least 60 people who came in contact with Rachit have since been placed in quarantine, according to the army.

The health ministry said on Sunday 32 more cases of infection were confirmed, bringing the total tally to 114.

The number is expected to rise further; the ministry said it will hold a news conference at 3pm on Monday on the latest situation, while media reports said some firefighters in Bangkok’s Bang Phlat district have tested positive for the virus, but officials would not comment on the reports.