Gov’t MP Accused of Intentionally Spreading Coronavirus

BANGKOK — An aide to an opposition party leader on Thursday accused a coalition MP of deliberately trying to spread the coronavirus after leaving his quarantine to attend a House Committee meeting.

Opas Almaseri, an aide to Seri Ruam Thai MP Sereepisut Temiyaves, said he went to the police station to file a complaint against Phalang Pracharat MP Sira Jenjaka because he is concerned that Sira was “trying to kill him” by intentionally sitting next to him and Sereepisut during yesterday’s meeting at the Parliament.

“Sira had previously posted on his Facebook that he is at risk of infection,” Opas said. “He was waiting for his test results, but he stated that he wants to sit next to Sereepisut without completing a self-quarantine for 14 days per the health ministry’s guideline.”

Opas said if Sira is tested positive for the virus, he would consider it as an attempted manslaughter.

During a House Committee meeting Wednesday, Sira also took off his mask and approached Sereepisut, 71, amid a heated argument; Sira wanted Sereepisut to end the meeting due to concerns of the coronavirus.

Shouting in close proximity to Sereepisut, the coalition lawmaker said if someone gets caught with the virus during the meeting, Sereepisut will need to take the responsibility.

Sereepisut then ordered Sira to go back to his seat, but he refused. He then walked out of the meeting room.

Prior to the meeting, Sira posted photos of him taking a Covid-19 tes with a caption that said he wants to sit next to Sereepisut because “he has a matter to discuss with him.”

Sira was considered at risk of infection because he was seen sitting next to the chief of the Army Welfare Department, who was later diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection, at a recent meeting.

Sira said on Wednesday the test result came out negative.