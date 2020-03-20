US Donates $2 Million to Thailand for Combating Coronavirus

BANGKOK — The United States government said Friday it donated about 2 million USD for the Thai government to fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

The funds were made available to Thailand by the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID. The newly appointed American ambassador to Thailand said the relief highlights yet another cooperation between the two countries amid the pandemic, which infected at least 300 people in Thailand so far.

“This new assistance is yet another example of the strong and enduring partnership between the United States and the Royal Thai Governments,” U.S. Ambassador Michael G. DeSombre said in a statement.

He continued, “Over more than 60 years of cooperation on health programs through USAID, the Armed Forces Research Institute of Medicinal Sciences and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States works with Thailand to safeguard the health of American, Thai and international communities.”

U.S. officials also donated masks, gloves, goggles, and other essential equipment to Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, the statement said.

