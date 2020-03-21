Gov’t Considering Emergency Decree as New 89 Cases Reported

BANGKOK — Emergency decree may be enacted soon to impose a lockdown of Bangkok in a bid to stem the coronavirus epidemic, government sources said Friday.

The measure is being discussed just as health officials on Saturday say 89 new cases of confirmed infection were found, a sharp rise from daily tally in recent days.

The 2005 Royal Decree of Emergency Situation will be invoked if the situation continues to worsen, and armed forces may be mobilized to impose travel restrictions in the capital city, sources say.

The decree empowers authorities to ban travels and close down buildings without warrants.

The Bangkok City Hall on Saturday also ordered shopping malls to close for two weeks, except food courts, supermarkets, and pharmacies inside.

Restaurants are also instructed to drop dine-in services, though takeaway and delivery operations will be allowed.