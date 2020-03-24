BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thai Royal Police on Monday announced temporary closure of borders with Myanmar and Malaysia adjacent to Thailand’s deep southern provinces to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

“From March 23 at 12:00 am onward, provinces including Songkhla, Satun, Yala, Narathiwat, and Ranong, will be temporarily sealed,” said Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, “People of all nationalities including Thais, will not be allowed to cross the border.”

“However the measures will spare cargo trucks passing through designated border checkpoints, and only one person is allowed on each truck,” Kritsana said.

Immigration police and local authorities will be allowed to inspect and check into the cargo trucks passing the border, he said.

The temporary closure of border checkpoints followed major provinces in Thailand to shut business venues and ban mass gatherings, in a bid to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health on Monday reported 122 new cases of COVID-19, tallying 721.

The ministry issued grave warnings that should people not observe rules of staying at home, Thailand’s virus outbreak will become uncontrollable.