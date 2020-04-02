Gov’t Taskforce Proposes Imposing 10PM Curfew to Stop Virus

BANGKOK — The government’s coronavirus pandemic response team on Thursday advised PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to impose a curfew over Bangkok just as new fatalities are reported, according to a source.

The government source said the proposal submitted by COVID-19 Center calls for a curfew from 10pm to 4am in a bid to stop people from moving about and gathering at night. The proposal came after health officials reported three new deaths related to the coronavirus.

A government spokesman also alluded to the possible curfew in today’s news conference when asked about further travel restrictions.

“Please keep your eyes on the television,” COVID-19 center spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said. “The Prime Minister will make announcements on this matter.”

He added, “The Prime Minister has already said that he would escalate his measures gradually from soft to harsh.”

Army chief Apirat Kongsompong is also reported to have ordered the force to stand by for instructions to man checkpoints and enforce the travel lockdown tonight if PM Prayut goes ahead with the curfew.

Taweesin earlier announced that three more people died of coronavirus in Thailand. He identified the victims as a 57-year-old man who recently visited Pakistan, a 77-year-old man with a pre-existing lung disease, and a 55-year-old man who worked as a chauffeur at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The news brought the coronavirus death toll in Thailand to 15.

Thailand also saw 104 new cases of confirmed infections, raising the cumulative count to 1,875, with about 500 recoveries so far.

Despite the government’s request for members of the public to stay indoors, there have been cases of people violating the social distancing measure and gathering at night to party. Many businesses also continued to employ night shift workers until the City Hall issued a business closure order yesterday.