BANGKOK — Police arrested and fined a group of student activists who held a rally Tuesday against the alleged abduction of an anti-government dissident.

The four campaigners were fined for breaking the city’s public cleanliness law and not carrying their ID cards. Although police said they would also charge the students for violating the Emergency Decree, they backed off at the last minute, the group representative said.

The students were arrested earlier today while they were holding a rally against the alleged abduction of anti-government dissident Wanchalearm Satsaksit, who went missing in Cambodia last week.

In the latest crackdown on calls for the authorities to explain the disappearance, officers took the activists to Samranrat Police Station shortly they attempted to tie a white bow at the Democracy Monument to show solidarity with Wanchalearm.

Prior to their gathering at the Democracy Monument, they also tied white bows at the Royal Plaza, the First Army Area Headquarters, and the Ministry of Defense without any incident.

Murals and posters demanding answers over Wanchalearm’s disappearance were wiped clean by security officers in recent days, even as government officials deny involvement with the alleged abduction.