Top Banker Invited to Join Cabinet as New Economic Tsar

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has confirmed Friday that he had approached banker Preedee Daochai to join his new cabinet lineup after several cabinet members resigned en masse this week.

“I have contacted Mr. Preedee but he has not given me an answer yet,” said Prayut.

Preedee is a co-president of Kasikornbank, a Thai commercial bank, as well as the chairman of the Thai Bankers’ Association.

Preedee’s name surfaced as a potential candidate for the finance portfolio after the resignations of Uttama Savanayana and four other cabinet members, including Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

“We need the right person to help Thailand reboot the economy, as we have been badly hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Prayut.

The Bank of Thailand had previously forecast Thailand’s economy to further contract 8 percent.

Prayut also told the media that he would complete the Cabinet reshuffle by August.