Chinese Embassy Wins Award for ‘Promoting Thai Language’

BANGKOK — The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok won recognition from the Thai government on Friday for unspecified efforts to promote and contribute to Thai language.

The embassy was awarded the title “Benefactor of Thai Language Use” in a statement released by the Ministry of Culture. The award is part of a celebration of the National Thai Language Day, which falls on July 29.

The announcement did not specify which achievements the embassy was recognized for. According to the published criteria, the award is given to individuals or organizations who have made significant contributions to the promotion of Thai language use.

The government’s coronavirus crisis center spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin was also honored with this year’s special distinction, “Creative Use of Thai Language During a Crisis Situation,” for his role in the virus pandemic.

The award will be officially presented to the winners on July 24.