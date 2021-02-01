Protest Against Myanmar Coup Called in Bangkok

BANGKOK — A pro-democracy activist group on Monday called for a protest to denounce a military takeover in Myanmar.

WeVo, a network of volunteers who provided security at past demonstrations, urged its supporters to gather in front of the Myanmar Embassy on Sathorn Road at 3.30pm and opposed the coup in the neighboring country.

“As citizens of an ASEAN member state, WeVo would like to condemn the coup,” the group said online.

The Myanmar military said earlier today that the armed forces were taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country’s senior politicians including Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained.

A military-backed TV station, which made the announcement, cited a section of the military-drafted constitution that allows the military to take control in times of national emergency.

The statement said the military takeover was in part due to the government’s failure to act on the military’s claims of voter fraud in last November’s election, in which Suu Kyi’s allies won over 80 percent of the seats.

The development follows days of concern about the threat of a military coup — and military denials — and came on the morning the country’s new Parliament session was to begin.

The Thai government has yet to issue a formal response to the coup in Myanmar. Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan declined to comment, saying it’s a “domestic issue.”

“It’s their business,” Prawit replied to reporters’ questions. “It’s their domestic issue.”

Prior to Myanmar’s democratic reforms in 2011, Thai activist groups often staged rallies in solidarity with pro-democracy movements in Myanmar.