Gov’t Won’t Confirm Burmese Junta Rep’s Talks With Prayut

BANGKOK — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday declined to comment on news reports that Myanmar’s junta-appointed foreign minister has met with his Thai counterparts in an effort to resolve the political crisis at home.

Sources at Government House say Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his foreign minister Don Pramudwinai met with Burmese foreign minister U Wunna Maung Lwin at Don Mueang Air Force Base on Wednesday morning.

If confirmed, it would be the first overseas visit by a Myanmar government representative after its military seized power in the Feb. 1 coup, which led to street protests in Myanmar’s largest cities and a chorus of condemnation from the global community.

But foreign ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said he can neither confirm nor deny the report.

“I can’t confirm it right now,” Tanee said.

Government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul gave a similar response, “I haven’t received any reports about it.”

A news report published by Reuters on Wednesday said Wunna Maung Lwin arrived in Bangkok to discuss diplomatic efforts led by members of the ASEAN bloc to resolve the crisis in Myanmar.

Japan-based Kyodo News also reported that Thai foreign minister Don is expected to hold talks with Wunna Maung Lwin, before he would meet with Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi separately.

Retno is currently in Thailand after her trip to Myanmar was abruptly canceled on Wednesday; the Indonesian government said it was “not an ideal time” for the visit. Indonesia has been spearheading calls for fellow ASEAN members to take a regional action on the worsening situation in Myanmar.

“After taking into account current developments and the input of other ASEAN countries, this is not the ideal time to conduct a visit,” Indonesian foreign ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said in a media briefing Wednesday.

Thailand, like many other ASEAN governments, has not officially condemned the coup in Myanmar and the deadly crackdown on dissidents that followed.