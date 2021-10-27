Prayut Urges China to be ‘Responsible Great Power’

BANGKOK — PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called for closer cooperation between ASEAN and China in many aspects during his remark at the summit between the two parties, which took place virtually this year due to the pandemic.

According to a report on China’s state media agency Xinhua, the Prime Minister made the statement at the 24th ASEAN-China Summit via video conferencing, saying that the environment, vaccine cooperation, trade, and other security matters remain the top mutual priority that which both ASEAN and China should continue to work together in response to COVID-19 and future emerging diseases.

He also said Thailand supports China’s development as a “responsible great power” and expects China to continue its leading role in promoting cooperation in all aspects with the international community, including ASEAN and other developing countries.

A particular focus should be put on research and development of safe and effective vaccines and medicines as well as the establishment of vaccine production and distribution centers in ASEAN, the Xinhua report quoted Prayut as saying.

The Prime Minister then stressed on the importance of “durable peace” for ASEAN and China to move towards a comprehensive strategic partnership, and urged both parties to pursue win-win cooperation like marine environmental protection.

The ASEAN-China summit took place in conjunction with the 38th ASEAN Summit, which was similarly held through online platforms.

At the ASEAN summit, PM Prayut called upon the member states to seriously cooperate on COVID-19 solutions, stimulate regional economy and promote balanced growth, according to a transcript provided by the government.

Gen Prayut suggested the community attach importance to three areas simultaneously: implementation of ASEAN’s initiatives to effectively combat threats posed by COVID-19; a better management of travel and cargo transportation within the region; and a balanced growth for its sustainable development by focusing on both economic interest and environmental conservation.