Former University Rector Runs for City Hall Under Democrat Banner

BANGKOK — Suchatchavee Suwansawat, former rector of King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkranbang on Monday announced his candidacy for Bangkok gubernatorial elections.

Suchatchavee, a professor of civil engineering, will represent the Democrat Party in a crucial elections much-needed but the party which has lost much supports for its MPs and in the capital despite the fact that its past Bangkok governors such as MR Sukhumbhand Paribatra who was Bangkok governor between 2009 to 2016.

Suchatchavee, 49, was a high-profile university administrator and often appeared in the media with more recent initiatives tied with the university including designing and constructing mobile COVID-19 testing vans, clean and environmentally friendly street food carts and more.

He received his undergraduate degree from the university where he eventually headed and his M.Sc. and doctoral of science, in geotechnical engineering, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The Democrat Party’s candidate announced his policy platforms on Monday and vowed to return smiles to Bangkokians.

Among his policies are: preventing Bangkok from sinking under water in the next 10 to 20 years, solving traffic woes but adopting measures used in Tokyo, competing with Singapore, introducing internet-based warning systems, solving uneven footpaths and hosting the Olympics in 2036.

Other major parties, including the ruling Phalang Pracharath, oppositions Pheu Thai and Move Forward have yet to announce their candidates in the elections which are expected sometime in the middle of next year.