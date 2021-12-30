Prawit Says He’s Willing to Serve With Prayut Till ‘2027’

BANGKOK — Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan said Wednesday that, if his health permits, he would like to serve along with Prayut until 2027.

The year 2027 is what the legal office of the Parliament says the maximum time period Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha can serve if chosen again by the parliament after general elections. Opponents say under the junta-sponsored charter, Prayut can only serve as prime minister for eight years and the counting should starts when he made himself premier after he staged the May 2014 coup.

Pro-Prayut camp insists the counting should starts after the 2019 and not 2014.

The Constitutional Court is expected to make a ruling on the matter later next year.

“It’s up to the general situation and also whether my body can handle it or not,” Prawit said.

When asked about the legality of Prayut’s position, Dputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam on Thursday said it’s a matter for the Constitutional Court to decide.