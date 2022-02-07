Thammasat’s High School Denies Teaching Distorted History

BANGKOK — The demonstration school of Thammasat University on Sunday refuted allegations that it has distorted the teaching of Thai history and the monarchy.

The statement issued by the school, known officially as Thammasat Secondary School, came after allegations of it becoming a hotbed for anti-government and anti-monarchy indoctrination of the youth.

The accusations, which have been featured on several pro-establishment media, even reached PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who last week ordered related agencies to look into the school and its syllabus.

The school said in the statement posted online Sunday that it “emphasizes the development of its course and pedagogical innovation based on modern knowledge.”

Part of the statement also added that the school respects diverse views and aims to prepare students to be able to competently adapt to changes.

While the statement gave no details directly related to the allegations, chairman of the school’s administrative board and the university’s vice rector Anuchart Puangsamlee on Sunday defended the school’s invitation of historian Thongchai Winichakul for consultation. Thongchai is known for his staunch criticism of the monarchy and the state’s notion of Thai nationalism.

Anuchart said there was nothing wrong since Thongchai is a noted historian.

The school, located inside Thammasat’s main campus in Pathum Thani province, teaches students from Mattayom 1 to Mattayom 6. It offers distinctive curriculum to other Thai schools where students can make their own subject choices including survival skills and media literacy.

It also does not require students to wear uniforms or participate in mandatory activities such as scouting and morning flag raising ceremony.