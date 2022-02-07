Man Arrested for Stealing Cash From Greek Tourist in Phuket

PHUKET — Police said Sunday a man is under arrest for stealing 4,900 euros vacation cash from a Greek tourist’s car.

Kanapong Sakhoncharoen, 24, was arrested in Phuket 11 days after he took the cash of about 200,000 baht from a car parked inside a condominium’s parking lot near Kata Beach in the night of Jan. 25.

Police said the suspect noticed a light coming from the car, which was unlocked, so he ransacked the car and took off with the cash. He later spent the cash and had 500 euros left of money he stole.

Kanapong was charged with nighttime burglary. He reportedly confessed to the crime.

