Ukrainian Envoy Urges Thai Gov’t To Waive Visa Extension Fees for Stranded Ukrainians

BANGKOK — Ukraine’s top diplomat to Thailand on Thursday said the Thai government has yet to finalize the decision to exempt visa extension fees for Ukraine nationals marooned in Thailand due to the ongoing war in their homeland.

More than two months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Ukrainian Charge d’Affaires Oleksandr Lysak said he hopes the Thai government could speed up the process and help more than 3,000 Ukrainians who stranded in Thailand because of travel limitations extend their stay for the period of war without charge.

“We think we will reach that result soon,” he said.

Visa extension for tourists in Thailand starts at 1,900 baht. Short term visa extension is good for 30 days, while long-term Thai visa extension ranges from 90 days to one year.

“The Ukrainian government would appreciate the Thai government paying more attention to the plights of Ukranians stranded in Thailand,” Lysak said. “We ask [the Thai government] to speed up Thailand’s humanitarian response and humanitarian aid.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to requests for comment as of publication time.

The diplomat added that the Thai government “is helping us very much,” as the Thai Red Cross and UNICEF were able to raise about one million baht in a fundraising, while a Thai pharmaceutical company delivered two tons of medicines to Ukraine.

Video calls from Ukraine were also shown to members of the press during Thursday’s press conference, showing the situation on the ground.

“It’s a waste of time to listen to another lie the Russian representative feed us,” Lysak said, in an apparent reference to Russian Ambassador to Thailand Evgeny Tomikhin.