Who is Srettha Thavisin, A New Prime Minister Candidate?

Srettha Thavisin, 60, former CEO of a leading real estate conglomerate, of the Pheu Thai Party is expected to become Thailand’s next prime minister candidate after Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, cannot overcome opposition from senators who emerged from the previous coup in the process of renomination on July 19.

Pita has also been ordered by the Constitutional Court to stop performing MP duties on July 19, 2023, pending the ruling on whether he lacks the qualifications to be an MP due to his ITV shareholding.

Although Pita has created a phenomenon called ‘Pita mania’ and has a new generation of followers called ‘Domsom’ (Orange fan club) who enthusiastically welcome him wherever he appears after leading the party to electoral victory, Srettha is a person who is warmly welcomed by the business community. This is also reflected in Thai stock market index.

Since Pita’s defeat in the first round of voting on July 13, the stock index has continued to rise.

Srettha is considered a representative of liberal political ideas, but not too extreme. He has experience in governing, a broad vision and can communicate clearly with the public, including the younger generation. He stresses the importance of addressing the problems of economic and social inequality that need to be solved.

Srettha Thavisin was born on February 15, 1963. He received his master’s degree in finance from Claremont Graduate School in the United States. He has been married to Dr. Parkpilai Thavisin, an elderly health care specialist, for over 34 years. Dr. Parkpilai works at VitalLife, a vitality and wellness center, at Bumrungrad Hospital. They have three children together.

Srettha began his career in 1986 as a production assistant at Procter & Gamble Company, where he worked for four years. He then moved to San Samran, the company owned by Apichart Chutrakul, his older siblings and cousins. Later, the company changed its name to Sansiri. In the following years, Srettha held the position of CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of the company.

In late 2022, Srettha made the decision to enter politics by becoming a member of Paetongtarn Shinawatra. He then officially resigned from his post as CEO on April 4, 2023. He entered the election race focused on winning support through economic policy, which is a major selling point of the Pheu Thai Party.

However, he could not resist the popularity of Pita and the Move Forward Party in the last election. The Pheu Thai Party lost to the Move Forward Party by a margin of 10 seats and a total of 4 million votes.

With the elite, the big business groups and the old power factions fighting Pita in every possible way, the chances of becoming prime minister from the liberal political spectrum shifted to Srettha Thavisin.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated on Tuesday, July 18, that she completely backs Srettha. He is a person who, if possible, can solve problems in a timely manner.

However, the Pheu Thai Party and the Move Forward Party must still change some factors in order for Settha to obtain the approval of the majority of senators.

Srettha said on Thursday during the next PM vote on July 27, there must be a “no lese majeste law” issue; otherwise, the junta-appointed senators won’t support the candidate. “It’s very basic math,” he added.

The Move Forward Party’s secretary general, Chaitawat Tulathon, stated on Friday that his party will allow the Pheu Thai Party to lead the formation of the new government and support the Pheu Thai PM candidate on the condition that neither Phalang Pracharath nor the United Thai Nation Party, which previously supported Gen. Prayuth Chan-o-cha, be included in the coalition.

“The important thing today is not whether Pita is Prime Minister but whether Thailand can return to democracy,” said Chaitawat.

