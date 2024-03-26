Thaksin Is Happy To Visit the Pheu Thai Party Despite Criticism

BANGKOK – Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra visited the Pheu Thai Party office on New Petchaburi Road, Bangkok, on Tuesday afternoon. There was a group of about 150 Red Shirts, as well as party members and party supporters, welcoming him. He arrived at 1.30 p.m. and left at 3.10 p.m. with a smile and looking healthy.

Some anti-Thaksins derided him for recovering too rapidly from his condition when the Department of Corrections claimed that he was so ill that he needed to be hospitalised rather than remain in prison.

The Pheu Thai Party’s leader, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, revealed that her father was delighted after paying his first visit to the party following his conviction as a political prisoner for more than 17 years.

Asked if Thaksin’s presence will enable the party to gain more popularity than the Move Forward Party, Paetongtarn said it’s up to the voters to decide.

“He comes here without interfering with the work of party members or the administration since he has gone above and beyond. He’s happy like he returns home. I suppose that many individuals are pleased to meet him. He founded the Thai Rak Thai Party and was formerly an excellent prime minister. He makes the MPs more active and motivated to work. It’s a great feeling,” said Paetongtarn.

On March 25, senators who were appointed by the coup leader spoke in the Senate, accusing the justice minister and prime minister of assisting detainee Thaksin in avoiding prison, damaging public trust in the country’s legal system.

Pol. Col. Tawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, pointed out that Thaksin’s visit to the Pheu Thai Party office did not violate the law, although it might attract public criticism.

He clarified that the Probation Department has instructed former Prime Minister Thaksin to report on his whereabouts and the people he meets with, but the ministry’s regulations do not state that it is prohibited to engage in political activities under the conditions of suspension. The movement restrictions imposed by the Department of Probation consist of no substance abuse and no visiting inmates together. Beyond that, there are rights and freedoms.

Pol. Col. Tawee explained that the Ministry of Justice normally only reviews the criteria for behavioral control, while the issue of suspension of sentences is related to punishment by the Prison Service, which is still subject to the condition of being a convict. The Prison Service does not reduce anyone’s sentence, but there is a process called sentence management, suspension of sentence or use of other methods of detention.

Earlier, Pol. Col. Tawee responded to some senators, including Tawin Pleansri at the meeting that as far as he knew about Mr. Thaksin, he had never instructed him to do anything against the law or the judiciary.

He said that when Mr. Thaksin entered the justice process on August 22, 2023, at that time, General Prayut Chan-o-cha was the Prime Minister. Mr. Wisanu Krua-ngam served as the Minister of Justice, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and the Director-General of the Department of Probation remained the same from the previous administration.

Pol. Col. Tawee explained that he had compromised the judiciary. He said that had no power to influence the previous government, and that compromising the judiciary meant destroying the constitutional law for him. When the country was hit by a coup, someone offered him a seat but he refused as he was a firm believer in democracy.

As for Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, he had previously informed reporters that he did not come because he had other duties, including cheering on the Thailand national football team playing against South Korea at Rajamangala Stadium.

____

