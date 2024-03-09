How Has Koh Kood Become A Thai-Cambodia Political Issue?

BANGKOK – The Thai government has come under political attack, claiming that Koh Kood is in danger of being claimed by Cambodia.

These attacks came after Hun Sen, the former prime minister of Cambodia, visited a close friend, Thaksin Shinawatra, the former prime minister of Thailand, at his residence in Bangkok on February 21, 2024.

Hun Sen, who is now president of the Cambodian Council of Ministers, then invited Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter and leader of the Pheu Thai Party, to visit Cambodia on March 19-20. This visit gave rise to rumors and speculation that Koh Kood could serve as a bargaining chip in future negotiations over the disputed sea area between Thailand and Cambodia.

The 26,000 square kilometer maritime dispute between Thailand and Cambodia has remained stagnant since the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in 2001, agreeing to “negotiate the maritime border while jointly developing petroleum resources.”

It is believed that the disputed area in the Gulf of Thailand may contain 11 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, worth 3.5 trillion baht, and 500 million barrels of oil, worth 1.5 trillion baht. Both countries could benefit from sharing these resources.

However, political instability in Thailand, including military coups, has prevented progress in the negotiations.

With Paetongtarn’s rise to the leadership of the Pheu Thai Party, some believe that she can help revive the agreement that was initiated by her father.

However, this move is likely to face opposition from nationalist groups in both countries, especially in Thailand. The issue of Koh Kood has already been used to spread rumors that Thailand may cede part of the island to Cambodia in exchange for personal gain for the two families involved. However, Sutin Khlangsaeng, the Thai Minister of Defense, has dismissed this claim as impossible.

Somkiat Samatkarn, the president of the Natural Resources Conservation and Protection Association of Trat Province and advisor to the provincial governor, confirmed that Koh Kood belongs entirely to Thailand according to the 1907 Franco-Siamese treaty. At that time, Cambodia was a colony of France and did not dispute Thailand’s sovereignty over the island.

The treaty states that the land border that extends into the sea towards Koh Kood is only meant to indicate the endpoint of the land border between the two countries at the sea, and does not constitute an overlapping maritime border.

Koh Kood is currently a popular tourist destination. Praiwan Sroisang, the District Chief of Koh Kood, said that the number of tourists visiting the island has increased since the beginning of 2024, especially during major holidays. All hotel rooms are already booked for the upcoming Songkran festival. Tourists who plan to visit the island are advised to check with the operators for available rooms.