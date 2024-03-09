Ubonratana Dam Solar Plant Starts Commercial Electricity Supply

BANGKOK – Ms. Jiraporn Sirikham, Deputy Director-General of Business Development, Acting Managing Director of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), revealed this week that they have successfully initiated the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the hydro-floating solar hybrid power plant, with a capacity of 24 megawatts, at the Ubonratana Dam in Khon Kaen province.

The main advantage of the floating solar hybrid power plant lies in the integration of three clean energy sources: Solar energy, hydropower and battery energy storage system (BESS).

This enables continuous power generation by utilizing solar energy during the day and hydropower from the existing dam during the night, together with the installation of a BESS to improve system stability during the transition between the two energy sources.

Additionally, an Energy Management System (EMS) and a Weather Forecast System are implemented to control and manage the power generation system, further increasing its reliability.

This hydro-floating solar hybrid power plant is the second of its kind under EGAT’s development plan for Thailand’s power generation capacity from 2018 (PDP2018 Revision 1), with a total of 16 projects across 9 dam sites, producing a combined capacity of 2,725 megawatts. This contributes significantly to Thailand’s clean energy goals and carbon neutrality targets.

Ms. Jiraporn emphasized EGAT’s commitment to improving the quality of life of the local fishing communities around the Ubonratana Dam. Initiatives such as the fish conservation’ project include the annual release of millions of fish and other aquatic species into the reservoir, the promotion of fisheries-related activities and the development of a fish processing industry.

There are also plans to establish solar-powered shrimp farms to create sustainable livelihoods and strengthen community self-reliance.

Ubon Rattana Dam, formerly known as the “phong neeb dam,” is a multi-purpose dam in Khok Sung sub-district, Ubonratana district, approximately 50 km (31 mi) north of Khon Kaen, Khon Kaen province, thailand. it was the first hydroelectric power project developed in Thailand’s northeastern region. the dam impounds the nam phong, which flows into the chi river and thence to the mun river, a tributary of the mekong river.