At ITB Berlin, Srettha Announces to Use All Tools for Thai Tourism

BERLIN – Highlighting the Amazing Thailand Networking Event, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin delivered a speech at the Messe Berlin Exhibition Ground on March 7, 2024, while attending the Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin 2024 (ITB Berlin 2024), as follows:

“It is my pleasure to welcome you to the Amazing Thailand Networking Event today. I believe this event will provide an opportunity for us to connect, exchange ideas, and look into investment potentials, especially as the Thai tourism industry is now being re-energized post-COVID-19.

First, let me provide some insights into our ambition for 2024. For total revenue, we have set a target of 90.36 billion euros, with 59.38 billion euros from international tourism. From the Europe, Africa, and Middle East markets, we are projecting 17.15 billion euros in revenue, with 8.5 million travelers from these markets coming into the country this year.

Advertisement

For us, tourism does not only contribute to the economy, but also brings employment opportunities for a huge portion of the Thai population.

This is why my government plans to use all the tools in our arsenal to propel Thailand’s tourism industry to the next level.

Ease of Travelling

First, we are drastically improving the ease of travelling. Within the past 5 months, we have already provided: Temporary visa exemption for Indian, Russian, Kazakhstani, and Taiwanese citizens.

We have also signed a bilateral visa exemption agreement between Thailand and China, which came into effect on March 1.

In addition, we are in discussion about a similar agreement with the EU regarding the Schengen visa zone. Moreover, I have also been discussing with my fellow ASEAN counterparts, to pursue “One Visa, Free your Destination” agreement to promote joint regional tourism, and further ease cross-border travel in the region.

Secondary destinations

Second, most people may know Thailand from cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai. But there is so much more to be discovered in Thailand.

As I have travelled across the country, I have seen many interesting local cultures and hidden gems in lesser-known cities. We are working to add and promote these unique values and create unique experiences for tourists in these destinations.

Adjust the operating hours of entertainment venues and relax alcohol regulations

Third, we are working to modernize the regulations to make them more suitable for international tourists. For example, we are working to adjust the operating hours of entertainment venues in key areas. We also have relaxed some regulations such as the sales of alcoholic beverages, and lowering tax on alcoholic beverages.

Thai Soft Power

Fourth, my government is leveraging our cultural heritage or “soft power” as a selling point to promote unique and meaningful travels. For example, we are leveraging Thailand’s unique and beautiful festivals to make Thailand a world-class festival destination.

Some of you may know about our water festival or “Songkran”, which just became the UNESCO’s Cultural Heritage. But there are many more for everyone to discover.

Furthermore, the government is designing additional incentives and approaching organizers of major international festivals, concerts, and events to make sure there is always something exciting happening in Thailand.

Finally, excellent infrastructure is a critical success factor in supercharging our tourism industry, and my vision is to see Thailand become the aviation hub of Southeast Asia within this decade.

New airports and renovation and expansion plans

Our plan for two new airports – one in the north and one in the south — is underway. The Lanna International Airport will serve as the second airport to bustling tourism industry in Chiang Mai and northern provinces;

While the Andaman International Airport in Phang-nga will serve as the long-haul hub in southern Thailand. Once completed, the two airports combined will be able to accommodate up to 40 million additional passengers annually.

In addition, renovation and expansion plans for existing airports are also happening around the country, in well-known and lesser-known destinations. In addition to new infrastructure, we also have plans to improve the services for every visitor who goes through our airports. This includes:

Improving ground operation process and capacity to shorten the wait time for inbound and outbound passengers.

Expanding and re-allocating landing and take-off slots to make it more suitable and convenient for international passengers.

Reducing landing fee and increasing delay fee to increase turnover and accommodate more flights.

Improving safety standards for both ground operations and airside operations. And much much more

In parallel to upgrading our services and infrastructures, we are working with airline partners to increase flight frequency and new routes to Thailand. This will bring in more tourists from more points of origin to more destinations around the country.

In fact, early next month, TAT will organize an “Air-mazing Thailand: The Amazing Airlines Fam Trip” event. This event will showcase Thailand’s expansive aviation capabilities beyond our renowned hub in Bangkok and the immense potential for regional connectivity within ASEAN.

Advertisement

With the investment and commitment from the government, Thailand is poised to see an explosive growth in the tourism sector in the coming years.

“We want to encourage travelers to embrace their experiences, share their travel stories in Thailand that will turn into lifelong memories, and inspire others around the world to seek endless journeys in Thailand.”

Afterward, the Prime Minister toured Thailand’s and other nations’ booths at the Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin 2024. He added that he chose natural indigo cotton from Sakon Nakhon Province to wear around his neck for this event since it is a great product to showcase.

“I feel Thailand still has a lot of potential; it simply needs the right opportunity and support to emerge. In the past, we may have kept to the same old paradigm without researching the development of tourist cities in other countries. I believe that from now on, we must think bigger than we ever thought. It’s time for Thailand to evolve into more than just a tourism hub,” he said.