Thailand’s New Policy: 75% Foreign Condo Ownership, 99-Year Leases

BANGKOK — The Cabinet Secretary’s office announced urgent measures to stimulate the economy through the real estate sector to the Interior minister on June 21, 2024. It is aimed at easing regulations for foreign ownership.

This follows a letter from the Cabinet Secretary on April 9, 2024 in which it reiterated the Cabinet’s decision to boost the economy through the real estate sector and make preparations to make Thailand a global industrial hub.

At the Cabinet meeting on June 18, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai proposed on behalf of the Prime Minister to implement the Cabinet resolution of April 9, 2024. The resolution instructed relevant agencies to consider appropriate measures to stimulate the macroeconomy and attract major investors to Thailand by facilitating the work of potential foreign professionals.

The Ministry of the Interior is therefore asked to examine the feasibility of the following measures:

Review the duration of property rights under the Property Rights Act 2019 so that property rights can be extended up to 99 years.

2. Review the regulations and laws relating to foreign ownership of condominiums and increase the permitted percentage from 49 percent to 75 percent.

It was noted that this measure may include conditions relating to the management of legal entities in condominiums, such as restricting the voting rights of foreigners and foreign legal entities that acquire property in excess of the 49 percent limit.

If it is necessary to enact or amend laws to facilitate these measures, the Ministry of Interior is instructed to complete the legal procedures immediately and strictly comply with the relevant laws, regulations, and directives.

The Cabinet has reviewed and approved the Deputy Prime Minister’s proposal. Therefore, the Ministry of Interior is requested to implement the relevant aspects of the Cabinet’s decision.

