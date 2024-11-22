Constitutional Court Dismisses Sedition Case Against Thaksin and Pheu Thai

BANGKOK — Thailand’s Constitutional Court has rejected a petition alleging former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and the Pheu Thai Party were involved in attempts to overthrow the democratic system with the King as Head of State.

Five of the allegations were dismissed by unanimous vote, while the sixth allegation regarding maritime negotiations with Cambodia was rejected by a 7-2 majority vote.

The court’s November 22 ruling found insufficient evidence to support the accusations brought forward by Teerayut Suwanakeson under Article 49 of the Constitution. The petition contained six key allegations, including:

Claims about special treatment during Thaksin’s hospital stay arrangements Maritime boundary negotiations with Cambodia Constitutional amendment collaboration with certain political parties Political negotiations at Thaksin’s private residence The expulsion of the Palang Pracharath Party from the coalition government Implementation of Thaksin’s policies through cabinet resolutions

The court stated that the evidence presented failed to demonstrate any clear intention to undermine Thailand’s democratic system with the King as Head of State. For the maritime negotiations with Cambodia allegation, seven judges – including Nakharin Mektrairat, Panya Udchachon, Udom Sitthiwirattham, Wiroon Sangtian, Banchongsak Wongprach, Udom Ratamrit, and Sumet Roikulcharoen – ruled that there was insufficient evidence, while two judges dissented.

Just a day before the ruling, Thaksin appeared unconcerned about the pending legal challenges during his appearance at the Forbes Global CEO Conference. In a conversation with Forbes Media Chairman Steve Forbes, the former premier reflected on his experiences, stating, “I’ve been through similar situations many times before. I’ve experienced both heaven and hell, so I’m not excited about it. I look forward, understanding history and the past, but won’t go back to it – only moving forward.”

The case represented another legal challenge for Thaksin, who recently returned to Thailand after 17 years in self-imposed exile. The court’s decision effectively closes one of several legal matters surrounding the former prime minister and his political party.

__________