SAO Chief Defends Expensive Furniture Claims in Collapsed Building

BANGKOK — The State Audit Office (SAO) Auditor General has responded to allegations regarding expensive furniture and amenities in the office’s new headquarters, which collapsed during construction due to an earthquake in Myanmar.

During a hearing before the House of Representatives’ Anti-Corruption Committee on April 30, SAO Auditor General Monthian Charoenphol clarified that the furniture mentioned in social media controversies had not actually been purchased.

He explained that the design specifications merely indicated what equipment would be used on each floor and potential vendors, but actual procurement could only occur after construction was completed.

Monthian further stated that once construction is finished, they would need to determine if the furniture meets government standards. He noted that for government agencies, design modifications that add features increase costs, while reducing features decreases costs. Currently, the SAO’s design has resulted in cost reductions.

When questioned about reports of shower heads costing over 10,000 baht ($300) and meeting room chairs at 90,000 baht ($2,700) each, Monthian responded that the SAO has 2,400 staff members, with over 80% using standard chairs costing 10,000-20,000 baht ($300-600) each.

He explained that expensive chairs are limited to those for the chairperson and committee members in meeting rooms, details of which can be verified through the Comptroller General’s Department. Regarding the shower heads, he stated there were two designs that, when combined, resulted in the higher price.

“The chair issue corresponds to position status. When comparing executive positions in the office, they are equivalent to ministerial level, which is in accordance with the law. You can verify what position the chairperson is equivalent to,” Monthian stated.

He also denied reports of a movie theater in the building, clarifying that all rooms are meeting rooms, simply designated as different types such as “classroom” or “theater” style. The SAO does not have a movie viewing room.

The Auditor General expressed appreciation for the opportunity to provide clarification and welcomed investigations by all relevant agencies, including government committees, the Department of Special Investigation, police investigators, and other agencies.

“The SAO is an audit organization. We don’t rely on feelings or news reports to audit us. We must adhere to laws and regulations. Everything is scientific and document-based. We are willing to cooperate with audit committees and parliamentary committees with all existing documents and regulations. We are ready to cooperate, but everything must stand on the foundation of correctness,” he concluded.

