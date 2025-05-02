LANG LANG to Perform Piano Recital in Bangkok – A Historic First!

The world-renowned pianist Lang Lang will make his highly anticipated debut performance in Bangkok on May 31, 2025, at Thailand Cultural Centre starting at 7:30 pm, with a piano recital. This exclusive concert is presented by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation, supported by B.Grimm. Lang Lang’s first-ever performance in Thailand offers audiences a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the virtuosity of one of the greatest pianists of our time.

Lang Lang, the world-renowned superstar pianist, educator, and philanthropist, is celebrated as one of the most influential figures in the arts today. Known for his versatility, he has performed for billions at the Beijing Olympic Opening Ceremony. He is a passionate advocate for music education, having founded the Lang Lang International Music Foundation in 2008 to support young musicians and promote music education. In 2013, he was named a UN Messenger of Peace, focusing on global education. Lang Lang’s efforts to make classical music more accessible have earned him numerous honours, including the Crystal Award at Davos, the German Federal Merit Award, and the French Order of Arts and Letters Medal. He holds honorary doctorates and has performed for international leaders, including four U.S. presidents and Pope Francis.

The program promises to be an unforgettable celebration of passion through the powerful language of music. Lang Lang will perform an exquisite selection of works by iconic composers, curated to evoke the spirit of romance, from Fauré’s lyrical Pavane, the intense expressiveness of Schumann’s Kreisleriana, and Chopin’s passionate Mazurkas and dramatic Polonaise. Each piece will allow Lang Lang to showcase his dazzling technique, versatility, and ability to connect deeply with his audiences. This concert is an extraordinary treat for classical music lovers and a perfect way to celebrate the season of love.

This recital promises to deliver artistry and a heartfelt experience that will leave a lasting impression. Don’t miss the chance to witness the magic of Lang Lang.

Tickets are available at Thaiticketmajor. The top price ticket includes the following benefits: