KMUTNB Signs MOU With BYD and HMEVC To Enhance Renewable Energy Development

On June 29, 2024, the three institutions comprising KMUTNB, represented by the President Prof. Dr.-Ing. habil. Suchart Siengchin; BYD Company Limited, represented by Mr. Xun Meng, Deputy General Manager of BYD Human Resources Division; together with Henan Mechanical and Electrical Vocational College, as represented by Mr. Yao Yong, Secretary of HMEVC Party Committee signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on academic cooperation. The signing ceremony had the honor of being witnessed by the management of all Parties, comprising Prof. Dr. Teravuti Boonyasopon, Chairman of KMUTNB Council Committee; Dr. Somyos Keratichewanun, Distinguished Member of the University Council; alongside key administrators including Asst. Prof. Preecha Ong-aree, Director of KMUTNB Techno Park; Prof. Dr. Saowanit Sukparungsee. Vice President for Academic Affairs, and the executives from BYD and HMEVC.

The main purpose of this MOU is to promote continuous curriculum development and to enhance the links between 2 main paths of education, i.e. vocational education and higher education. KMUTNB offers qualified students from HMEVC the opportunity to pursue the Bachelor of Technology degree programs (B.Tech.) in Modern Automotive Technology and Automation, or other related courses.

Teaching and learning activities will be organized at KMUTNB Techno Park, Map Ta Phut, Rayong campus and at the Main Campus in Bangkok. Human resource development activities to help personnel develop their skills will be trained by faculty members of HMEVC. Additionally, BYD staff are offered the opportunity to attend KMUTNB’s international programs in various fields at the graduate level.

More importantly, a number of collaborative projects and joint activities will be carried out to foster mutually beneficial results. A few examples of the activities include scientific research collaborations; research and innovation partnerships; collaborative industrial development projects; multi-technology information dissemination; international conferences or seminars; Sino-Thai cultural exchanges along with binational exchange programs for faculty and students; training programs for personnel competency development; conducting commercial research; development of EV products and manufacturing processes; improving and boosting renewable power to keep up with the technological changes in the digital age; along with fostering new and related knowledge which would contribute to innovation transfer of modern world knowledge, expertise and technology immersive experiences among the three institutions.