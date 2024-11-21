BEDO Partners with Korean Institute on Biodiversity Benefits

On November 19, 2024, Mrs. Suwanna Tiansuwan, Director-General of the Biodiversity-Based Economy Development Office (Public Organization) or BEDO, Thailand, signed a Record of Discussion (ROD) with Dr. Young Hyo Chang, Director of the ABS Research Support Center, Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology (KRIBB ABS), South Korea. The signing, which aims to strengthen collaboration on the exchange of information concerning Access and Benefit-Sharing (ABS), took place at The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand.

This cooperation reflects the shared intention of both organizations to fostering collaboration in exchanging knowledge, organizing forums, and implementing initiatives related to Access and Benefit-Sharing (ABS) under the Convention on Biological Diversity. The scope of cooperation includes: Exchange of information on ABS, Organization of international workshops and symposium, Implementation of other joint activities related to ABS.

This significant partnership marks a step forward in promoting the sustainable management and utilization of biodiversity.