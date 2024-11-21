Thai Students lead “Amino Insecto” Initiative to Promote Sustainable Food

BANGKOK — In a groundbreaking move toward sustainable nutrition, Bangkok Patana School students are leading the charge to normalize insect consumption through their innovative “Amino Insecto” project, featuring international expertise and culinary demonstrations.

The initiative, spearheaded by student athlete Napa-ai Suriyabhivadh, hosted Professor Sara-Maria Kauppi from Norway’s NTNU and Finnish culinary expert Topi Kairenius, demonstrating the global reach of the insect protein movement.

“Through Amino Insecto, we aim to inspire others to view insects as a valuable, eco-friendly protein source,” said Suriyabhivadh, who discovered insect protein’s benefits during her time with the Thai national basketball team.

Professor Kauppi, who has been researching edible insects since 2015, shared her insights into how packaging design can enhance consumer interest in insect-based foods, supporting the transition to sustainable diets.

Chef Kairenius, a renowned advocate for insect protein in Nordic cuisine and a co-founded Finland’s Fat Lizard Brewing Company, spoke about the rapid acceptance of insect-based foods in Europe and presented tasting samples, including Finnish water bugs, which intrigued the attendees. He emphasized how insects can enhance sustainability in the culinary world.

In addition to the discussions, attendees had the opportunity to sample innovative insect-infused dishes like mango sticky rice with wood ants and Finnish forest mushrooms with caramelized locusts. Over 180 samples were distributed, with students eagerly returning for more, reflecting the growing acceptance of sustainable insect-based cuisine.

The overwhelmingly positive response from students signals growing acceptance of alternative protein sources among younger generations, potentially marking a shift in future dietary preferences.

For more information on Amino Insecto and upcoming events, please contact Bangkok Patana School’s Communications Office.

