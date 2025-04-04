AIS and DDPM Successfully Test Cell Broadcast Emergency Alert System

April 3, 2025 – AIS has confirmed the readiness of its network and continued progress in testing the Cell Broadcast emergency alert system on Android and iOS devices connected to the AIS network within its operation center. The testing was successfully completed, with the iOS system currently in its final preparation phase and expected to be completed soon.

Mr. Phasakorn Boonyalak, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), visited the test site at the Network Operation Center (NOC). The test results met all objectives, confirming the system’s capability to be effectively integrated with the national emergency alert infrastructure. This effort is being carried out in close collaboration with the DDPM, under the Ministry of Interior, and the NBTC.