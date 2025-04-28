UOB Thailand Enhances Overseas Travel With Exclusive Benefits for Its Cardholders

Bangkok, 28 April 2025 — UOB Thailand is offering exclusive travel benefits throughout 2025 to enhance overseas travel experience of its cardholders. The perks range from complimentary meals at Thailand airports and special prizes on overseas shopping.

International travel continues to be a key component of experiential spending for Thai consumers, with more than half (58 per cent) having taken an overseas trip within the ASEAN region over the past year, according to UOB’s latest ASEAN Consumer Sentiment Study (ACSS) 2024. This trend is further supported by data from UOB cardholders, which indicates a five percent year-on-year increase in cross-border card spending between 2023 and 2024.

Ms Suporntip Pongsachamnankit, Head of Card Business, Card Payment and Unsecured Products, UOB Thailand, said “At UOB Thailand, we understand that travel is more than just arriving at a destination—it’s about the experience along the way. That’s why our airport privileges are designed to add comfort and convenience from the very first step, while our exclusive rewards give cardholders even more reasons to shop and enjoy every moment abroad.”

UOB Thailand strives to make every moment of the journey more rewarding for its credit card and TMRW cardholders—starting from the airport all the way to shopping streets overseas. With “UOB Airport Privileges” campaign, UOB credit card and TMRW cardholders who make at least one overseas purchase within 30 days of receiving their privilege can enjoy free food and drinks by presenting UOB and TMRW credit cards at selected McDonald’s, Subway, and Burger King outlets at Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports.

In addition, UOB Credit cardholders can take part in the “Shop the World, Win Big” campaign, from 1 April to 30 June 2025, where spending overseas could land them an exciting prize: a Brand-new iPad Gen 11 Wi-Fi 256GB (worth THB 16,900). A total of 50 units prizes are up for grabs, amounting to a prize pool of THB 845,000. Additionally, cardholders who spend in foreign currency while abroad can earn up to 20,000-baht cashback, based on the promotion’s qualifying criteria.