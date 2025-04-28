Thailand Delays Martial Law Removal Plans in the South After Fatal Attacks

BANGKOK — Thailand has postponed plans to lift martial law in its southern border provinces following two deadly attacks that killed two border patrol police officers and a local volunteer, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed on Monday.

“Recent violent events have forced us to review the proposal,” Phumtham said, adding that discussions scheduled for last weekend had been postponed to allow security forces to address the immediate situation. “While the private sector believes the situation has normalized and lifting martial law would improve business conditions, these incidents require a reassessment.”

Phumtham said he has discussed this problem with the Commander of the 4th Army Region, the Commander of Provincial Police Region 9, and the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC) to jointly solve the issues.

Two Attacks in Yala Kill Three

The two attacks occurred on April 28 in Yala province, beginning with the shooting of a local security volunteer in Bannang Sata district after midnight, followed by an incident where suspected BRN (Barisan Revolusi Nasional) militants bombed a border patrol police unit, killing two officers and seriously injuring another.

At 9:45 a.m., the bomb attack targeted Border Patrol Police vehicle at Sri Tha Nam Base in Thanto District, killing Police Senior Sergeant Major Isaret Intarapetch and Police Sergeant Monpitak Petnui, while Police Sergeant Panuwat Wetchapasan was seriously injured. The three officers were returning from a mission at Border Patrol Police Task Force 44.

Earlier, in Bannang Sata District, security officials including police, military, and volunteer defense corps had cordoned off an area in front of a grocery store in Moo 1, Ban Tabing Tinggi, Taling Chan Sub-district, after armed militants shot and killed Therawut Phuttarat, a 34-year-old local security volunteer, as he got out of his car to shop at the grocery store located 300 meters from an operations base at 12:40 a.m. The attackers immediately set fire to the vehicle afterward.

Want to Talk With BRN Real Leaders

According to the Defense Minister, the government has instructed the Army Commander-in-Chief to implement more proactive security measures, with all units required to submit detailed plans within seven days. He confirmed that there are no gaps or problems between the military and police operations in the area.

“From now on, everything will proceed according to the facts of the situation. I admit that there is a lot of inconsistent information regarding the southern border problems, which will require further discussions, and I acknowledge that it is concerning,” he said.

Initially, he is going to consult with the facilitator appointed by the Malaysian Prime Minister, as previously discussed between the Thai and Malaysian Prime Ministers.

“The peace dialogue process with separatist groups would only continue if violence could be controlled,” said Phumtham. “Thailand only wants to talk with the real leaders of the BRN group who can effectively stop violent actions on the ground.”

