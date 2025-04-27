Trans Woman’s Family Enraged, Curse Chinese Murder Suspect

PATTAYA — During police escorting the Chinese suspect to reenact his confession of murdering a transgender woman and mutilating her body, the victim’s relatives shouted curses, and her father attempted to strike the man’s head with a plastic bottle.

Fu Tongyung, a 42-year-old Chinese man suspected of murdering and mutilating the body of Woranun, a 25-year-old transgender woman from Nong Khai province, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport and brought to Pattaya Police Station. He confessed during interrogation late Saturday night.

On Sunday afternoon, April 27, police led by Police Major General Thawatchakiat Jindakhuansanong, Provincial Police Commander of Chonburi, and Police Colonel Anek Srathongyu, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, took Fu to reenact his confession. A minor disturbance occurred when Woranun’s enraged relatives arrived.

Police deployed strict security for the reenactment amid a large crowd of onlookers. As officers were escorting the Chinese suspect back to detention, the victim’s relatives—including her father, eldest sister, second sister, and other family members—rushed toward Fu attempting to attack him, forcing police intervention.

During the commotion, Woranun’s father, Ouan, struck the suspect’s face forcefully with a plastic bottle but fell in the process. Police quickly moved the suspect to a holding cell amid shouts of curses and loud crying from the relatives.

Reenact in Four Locations

During the reenactment, the first location was Room 201 on the second floor of the apartment complex in Central Pattaya where the incident occurred. Fu stated that he brought the victim to the room, agreed on a price, and paid her 8,000 baht (nearly $240). As they were about to engage in intercourse, the victim resisted, leading to a heated argument. He demanded half of his money back, but she refused, resulting in a violent altercation.

During the struggle, Woranun scratched Fu’s face and kicked him in the face, breaking one of his front teeth. Enraged, Fu pulled the victim down beside the bed and used his left knee to press on her neck until she died.

He then dragged the body by the legs into the bathroom, used scissors to stab and cut from the abdomen to the chest, removed the silicon breast implants, and placed them outside. He also cut out the heart and placed it on the left shoulder of the corpse. In his statement, he claimed he did this out of curiosity about the body’s interior, influenced by watching TV series.

After dismembering the victim’s body, he used a blanket to wipe the body and clean bloodstains in the bathroom. He then lay down in the room until morning, when he booked a flight ticket before leaving the room, taking a motorcycle taxi, and boarding a bus in North Pattaya heading to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, where he was arrested.

Initially, he refused to provide any statement but eventually confessed when faced with evidence, including finding the victim’s mobile phone in his possession.

Police then took Fu to three additional locations for reenactment: a 20-baht store about 200-300 meters from the crime scene where he purchased various items including scissors and garbage bags; the bus terminal on North Pattaya Road; and South Pattaya Beach near Walking Street, where he first met the victim. Fu claimed he only learned the victim was transgender after his arrest.

No Evidence of Organ Trafficking

Police Major General Thawatchakiat stated that this case has garnered public attention as a shocking and brutal murder. He conveyed thanks and appreciation from the National Police Chief and Regional Police Commander to all officers at Pattaya City Police Station for their swift work in gathering evidence to obtain an arrest warrant and coordinating with immigration and tourist police to apprehend the suspect before he could flee the country.

He added that the suspect works as a metal welder, giving him strong wrists that enabled him to cut the body in straight lines.

Regarding online speculation about organ trafficking or human trafficking after preliminary forensic results noted a missing lung, there is no evidence of it. However, authorities are awaiting detailed forensic and autopsy results to determine if any organs are missing. For now, Fu faces charges of intentional murder and theft.

The Victim Was a Good Child

Ouan, the victim’s father, tearfully told reporters he still cannot accept the loss of his child, nicknamed “Note.” Four years ago, Note asked the family for permission to work in Taiwan and study Chinese simultaneously, becoming fluent in the language. After two years in Taiwan, she moved to Pattaya, where her parents and family visited regularly.

“Note had a kind heart, was shy, and was the pillar of our home, sending 10,000 baht to the family monthly, not including items or necessities that her parents or family wanted—Note would never refuse to buy them. Recently, she fulfilled her dream of building a house for her parents, and 2-3 months ago, Note had promised to take her parents on a trip to China, but this tragedy ended it,” he said.

Ouan stated that the family wants authorities to pursue the case to the fullest extent, hoping the perpetrator receives the death penalty.

