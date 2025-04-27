British Man Crashes BMW into Phuket Roadside Shop, Wife Injured

PHUKET — A BMW crashed into a roadside shop on a Phuket province road, injuring a female passenger, shortly before 3 AM on Sunday. The vehicle was driven by a British tourist.

Police Lieutenant Watcharakorn Suwan, Deputy Investigation Officer at Wichit Police Station in Phuket, received a report of the traffic accident at 2:45 a.m. on April 27. Upon investigating the scene on Kwang Road in Wichit Subdistrict, Muang District, officers found a roadside shop damaged from the vehicle collision.

Jack Richard, a British national, identified himself as the driver of the white BMW 7 Series with Phuket license plates. He stated that he was driving from Kathu, heading toward his residence in Chalong District, with his wife Miss Danielle Joyce, also British, as his passenger.

When they reached the accident site, the car lost control, skidded off the road and crashed into the shop, causing injuries to Miss Danielle Joyce. Jack Richard sustained minor injuries. Rescue workers transported them to Dibuk Hospital.

Investigation officers photographed the accident scene as evidence for legal proceedings and compensation claims.

_________