Revising Thailand’s Visa-Free Entry Scheme Should Be Handled Carefully

Finally, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has given a green light for the visa-free entry scheme to be revised, said the Public Relations Department today, April 27, on its FB page. The department cited that the decision came after some foreign tourists have “violated the law, such as overstaying and working illegally.”

At present the scheme is applicable to nationals from 93 countries and territories for the purpose of tourism or urgent work, for up to 60 days, and can be extended for no more than 30 days.

The decision followed months of numerous reports of illegal activities committed by foreign tourists – ranging from working without a working visa, stealing, reckless driving, assaults, call centre phone scam activities, and worse. The most disturbing case, and one of the most recent, involved a Chinese tourist suspect who was arrested for murdering a Thai transgender at a rental apartment in Central Pattaya before dawn on Saturday, April 26. The victim’s body had the lung and heart removed, with the lung missing. Her body, identified as Woranand, 25, from Nong Khai province, had been cut open from neck to her genitals.

When the suspect, Mr Fu Tongyuan, 42, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport later on the same day while attempting to board a flight back to China, his face and body were covered with fresh wounds from scratches. Apparently, he was unable to go through the automated immigration gate. He later confessed to Pattaya police of the murder but insisted it was not premeditated despite a CCTV camera capturing him buying tools for the murder hours before the incident, suggesting that it was otherwise. As of press time Sunday, it’s unclear where the removed lung is.

In a bid to attract more and more tourists, Thailand has opened a floodgate with the free-visa scheme and now realised the gate was too wide. Trying to identify potential criminals and lawbreakers from decent tourists won’t be easy, however, as some may have no previous criminal records.

From May 1, the government will also introduce a digital arrival card, replacing the traditional embarkation card (TM6 form).

“The upgrade is part of Thailand’s push to enhance efficiency, reduce paperwork, and improve the arrival experience. The TDAC system will be fully integrated with immigration, health, visa, and customs services, helping streamline entry procedures,” stated the Public Relations Department. The department didn’t say the new system can and will help screen visitors with criminal records and speed up any possible urgent identification process in hope of apprehending those who end up committing a crime in Thailand, or barring them from entry, however.

While it is understandable that some adjustment to the free-visa scheme is needed to tackle crimes, it is also imperative that the new scheme will be sensible and reached after thorough consultations with both stakeholders in the tourism industry as well as law enforcement agencies. Perhaps a public hearing process might help too as the matter should not be done in haste and has a broader implication. It should also be fair and non-discriminatory to any particular nation.

Also, Thailand should not revise its visa scheme every few months as it will cause unnecessary confusion among potential tourists and ultimately undermine the Thai tourism industry itself.

_______