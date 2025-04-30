Frasers Property Thailand and BMA Partner To Boost City Reading

BANGKOK, 29 APRIL 2025

Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited (FPT), represented by Sarit Triroj, Executive Vice President, Corporate Communication and Branding, has donated books worth over 200,000 Baht to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). The donation was officially received by Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, at the Bangkok City Hall. These books will be distributed to school libraries and public libraries including schools across Bangkok in line with Frasers Property’s social value pillar on Enabling Opportunity including the cultivation of reading habits among young people. The optimally selected collection of over 200 books includes categories such as history, science, inspiration, literature, and others, all serving as excellent learning resources for youth.

This donation, conducted in collaboration with the Udom Panya Community Project organized by Matichon Public Company Limited, reflects FPT’s dedication to youth development and the creation of learning spaces within communities. The initiative aims to improve access to educational resources, encourage skill development, and spark inspiration—fully aligned with Frasers Property’s purpose of “Inspiring experiences, creating places for good.” development in the country, offering a friendly space that captures the hearts of the new generation whose lifestyles favor food and knowledge. The development is well-positioned to adapt to market challenges and meet the needs of all user groups, in line with the company’s Purpose of ‘Inspiring experiences, creating places for good.’

People in the photo (from left to right):

Mr. Sopon Sud-iad – Director of the Libraries and Learning Promotion Division, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

Mr. Singh Limpirat – Director-General Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt – Governor of Bangkok

Mr. Sarit Triroj, Executive Vice President, Corporate Communication and Branding, Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Mr. Sompratana Krywichian – Deputy Managing Director of Digital Media, Matichon Public Company Limited

Mr. Surapon Pittayasakul – Deputy Managing Director of Advertising and Marketing, Matichon Public Company Limited

