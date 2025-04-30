Taiwan Excellence Showcases Top Architecture and Sustainable Innovations at ARCHITECT EXPO 2025

Bangkok, Thailand – April 29, 2025 – Taiwan Excellence took center stage at the highly anticipated ARCHITECT Expo 2025, ASEAN’s premier construction technology event, held from April 29 to May 4, 2025, at CHALLENGER Hall 3, IMPACT Exhibition Center in Thailand. The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, located at Booth S305, showcased Taiwan’s latest sustainable construction solutions, highlighting the nation’s commitment to eco-friendly practices and cutting-edge innovation.

This year’s participation highlighted Taiwan’s growing influence in the global construction sector, particularly in the ASEAN region, by encouraging deeper cooperation between industry players. More than a product showcase, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion served as a strategic venue for dialogue, connecting professionals to the latest technologies tailored to modern lifestyles and environmentally conscious development. Representing the theme “Best Made in Taiwan,” 10 outstanding companies introduced groundbreaking solutions across residential and commercial spaces.

A key moment of the event was the special launch, “Taiwan Excellence Shapes a Smart, Sustainable Future for Taiwan and Thailand,” where VIP guests including Dr. Doong, Sy-Chi, Deputy Representative, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand, Mr. Nick Ni, Director of the Economic Division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand, and Ms. Mia Liang, Director of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, Bangkok, were introduced to award-winning Taiwanese brands making waves across Asia’s built environment.

Ms. Mia Liang shared, “Taiwan Excellence is honored to showcase forward-thinking solutions that reflect our commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. By presenting the strengths of our leading companies, we aim to foster deeper collaboration within the construction and design sectors. Through exchanging expertise and integrating advanced technologies with human-centric design, we aspire to jointly promote a smarter, greener, and more resilient built environment that benefits all stakeholders.”

Throughout the week, visitors explored a curated range of building and home innovations engineered to elevate efficiency, safety, and comfort. Highlights included INNOLUX’s smart dimming windows that adjust light and heat transmission to optimize indoor conditions, and HISS’s Barrier-Free Pleated Screen, designed to offer smooth usability without compromising aesthetics or accessibility.

Sauberair impressed with its Picture Frame Wall-Mount Air Purifier, merging visual appeal with highly effective air filtration. Rewatt introduced an electric water heater integrated into a sleek shower column, offering instant hot water with reduced energy consumption. SUNON demonstrated thermal airflow systems that enhance air circulation and regulate indoor climates in large or enclosed spaces.

Additional featured products further reinforced the depth of Taiwan’s engineering capabilities. SHENG YUAN’s ALASKA High-Velocity Fan delivered industrial-grade airflow for enhanced ventilation, while HEPTY’s Easy-Jet Micro Fire Extinguisher provided a compact, chemical-free safety tool. Hokwang displayed intelligent commercial washroom systems, and Plimates unveiled P-999—a high-performance coating offering both insulation and water resistance. TOKUYO BIOTECH rounded out the lineup with premium wellness appliances designed to promote in-home comfort and health.

The Pavilion itself served as a physical representation of Taiwan’s commitment to low-impact construction. Designed with recyclable materials including aluminum extrusions, OSB panels, and breathable fabric, the structure drew inspiration from the island’s rich biodiversity. Visitors were welcomed into a serene, nature-themed space layered with textures and lighting reminiscent of Taiwan’s forested landscapes. Animal footprints invited guests to explore, while a dynamic ePaper Taiwan Excellence logo subtly demonstrated the nation’s commitment to energy-saving technologies and the 3Rs—Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

To encourage engagement with younger generations, Taiwan Excellence collaborated with King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) to launch a design challenge under the concept “Smart Cities of Tomorrow with Taiwan Excellence.” The competition invited Thai students to incorporate featured Taiwanese products into imaginative urban development concepts. Finalists were celebrated at the Pavilion on May 2, marking a new chapter of exchange between Taiwan’s enterprise sector and Thailand’s next wave of design talent.

With its dynamic presence at ARCHITECT Expo 2025, Taiwan Excellence successfully reinforced its global leadership in sustainable construction and home innovation. This participation underscored Taiwan’s commitment to advancing eco-friendly, next-generation building technologies, further positioning the nation as a pioneer in sustainable development.

