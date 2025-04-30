PORCELA Transforms Thai Tile Market with Green Living Innovations at Architect Expo 2025

PORCELA, the leader in health-conscious and environmentally friendly tiles, is set to debut a groundbreaking series of innovative tiles – a first in Thailand at Architect Expo 2025 in Bangkok. The showcase will feature collections such as the Apple Collection, High-Depth Innovation, Anti-Bacterial Tiles, Anti-Slip Tiles, Techno Matt Innovation, Wood Plank, Vinyl Tiles (SPC, LVT), Embossed Garden Collection, Snake Skin Collection, Big Slab Tiles and more. These offerings are designed to meet the evolving needs of architects, designers, project owners, clients, and general consumers, in response to a tile innovation market projected to grow by 10% compared to last year.

Miss Panjama Laowiwatwong, Managing Director of Ruampat Ceramic Co., Ltd. – a specialist in the production, import, and distribution of high-quality tiles and decorative materials – stated that Thailand’s ceramic tile and surface decoration market may see slight stagnation in the first half of 2025. However, stronger growth is anticipated in the latter half of the year, supported by government initiatives such as tax deductions and digital wallet programs. Overall, the domestic market is expected to grow by 1–2% in 2025 from 2024, with the ceramic tile market valued at approximately 29.8 billion baht in 2024, or around 151 million square meters.

The most consistently growing segment is innovative tiles, forecasted to expand by 10% this year. In response, PORCELA has developed new product lines tailored to the needs of architects, designers, project developers, and consumers. The brand aims to further grow its customer base in these key segments.

At Architect Expo 2025, PORCELA will present cutting-edge tile solutions that align with ESG principles and green construction standards. The entire production process – from concept to delivery – is environmentally and socially responsible. Highlights include:

Apple Collection: Inspired by the smooth, curved surface of an apple, offering a soft and natural texture

Embossed Garden Collection: Nature-inspired art on textured tile surfaces using advanced embossed printing

Snake Skin Collection: Deeply textured tiles using digital printing for a visually engaging effect

Tiles designed for the elderly, anti-slip tiles, anti-bacterial tiles, wood plank tiles, high-depth tiles, and Techno Matt Innovation, which features a matt finish with a soft-touch surface and slip resistance

Bacteria-resistant swimming pool and decorative tiles

Static-reducing vinyl tiles, and more.

Miss Panjama added, “We see tiles not just as floor or wall materials, but as elements that contribute to a better quality of life. That’s why PORCELA focuses on design, quality, safety, and environmental impact. We are committed to investing in new technologies such as high-resolution digital printing, Big Slab tiles, and advanced surfaces like anti-slip and anti-bacterial tiles, which offer up to 99% bacterial protection. These innovations ensure a healthier, safer home environment and greater value for our customers, gaining strong interest from business clients, architects, and individual homeowners alike.”

PORCELA is firmly committed to being a leader in sustainable construction materials that prioritize both people and the planet. The company continues to invest in new product lines aligned with the Sustainable Living concept and is planning expansion into the ASEAN region – positioning PORCELA as a symbol of quality, health, and modern living in Thailand and its neighboring countries.

Special Promotion: Exclusive offers will be available for those who place orders at Architect Expo 2025. Experience world-class quality tiles and explore timeless, health-conscious, and environmentally friendly tile innovations. Let design inspiration that bridges the past, present, and future come to life at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand — Challenger Hall 3 | Booth S202 GRID LINE 44, from April 29 – May 4, 2025.