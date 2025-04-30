THAI Celebrates 65th Anniversary with “NEW WORLDS OF TOMORROW” Travel Experience Upgrade

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) celebrated its 65th Anniversary with “THE NEW WORLDS OF TOMORROW” the special event held on 29 April 2025 at World Ballroom, Centara Grand at centralworld, to officially launch its new tagline “GRACE TO GROWTH,” which reflects the commitment to enhance passenger experience in all dimensions while delivering a distinctive Thai touch after the accomplishment in the Rehabilitation process. ​By providing high-quality aviation technology, THAI not only serves passengers but also elevates its competency within the aviation industry where THAI stock is scheduled to resume trading in the Stock Exchange of Thailand this July.

Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Mr. Piyasvasti Amranand, THAI Chairman of the Plan Administrators, Mr. Chansin Treenuchagron, THAI Plan Administrator, Mr. Chai Eamsiri, THAI Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Korakot Chatasingha, THAI Chief Commercial Officer, and THAI senior management elaborated THAI future plan to business partners, distinguished guests, and the members of the press in this event.

“For the past 65 years, THAI remains the carrier of choice among passengers around the world. Now, it is ready to leap forward. With THE NEW WORLDS concept, THAI is prepared for serving current travel needs with seamless travel experience of passengers as its top priority,” Mr. Amranand said.

THE NEW WORLDS OF INSIGHT AND HOSPITALITY:

Inflight services and innovative communication Enhancement

In order to provide an unforgettable inflight experience, THAI introduces the following services:

– “Sawasdee” magazine through various platforms for readers’ convenience

The inflight magazine “Sawasdee” is reintroduced through various platforms for readers’ convenience. Mr. Kittiphong Sansomboon, THAI Director, Customer & Marketing, as the magazine’s Executive Editor and Mr. Hans Mueller, Sawasdee Executive Creative Director, revealed print edition, e-Magazine, and website of Sawasdee Magazine which is tailored for travelers of the digital era.

– Special amenities kit pouches by SIRIVANNAVARI

THAI has collaborated with SIRIVANNAVARI, the luxury fashion brand established by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, in introducing two new designs of special amenities kit. The first design features a white-blue batik pattern from Southern Thailand, incorporating “Princess Sirivannavari’s Dokrak Motif” (bestowed upon a Thai batik group by HRH The Princess). This design is seamlessly blended with logos of an elephant, peacock, iris, and orchid, representing both SIRIVANNAVARI and THAI. The second design is a vibrant garden, bursting with iris and orchid flowers playfully surrounding the iconic S Monogram in a pink and purple color scheme.

Amenities kit includes rose-scented hand cream, SIRIVANNAVARI Maison lip balm, deodorant spray, blindfolds in the pouch pattern, a bamboo toothbrush, MARVIS toothpaste, and earplugs. These special amenities kit pouches by SIRIVANNAVARI, offering absolute “Smooth as Silk” travel essentials, are available in Royal Silk Class on flights to four fashion destinations: Milan, Paris, Tokyo, and Shanghai, starting May 1, 2025.

– The culinary campaign bringing local ingredients to global experiences

THAI also launched the “Good Taste for a Good Cause” culinary campaign in serving passengers with a locally produced high-quality ingredients to the global stage in alignment with the Thai government’s Soft Power policy such as Look Jub TG, mung bean delicacy with a twist of authentic Thai fruit flavor, THAI rice cracker, as well as chocolate from KanVela craft chocolate, Doi Tung Coffee, and desserts from After You Dessert Café. In addition, the “Taste of Thai Tales” project offers a curated selection of special Thai dishes, thoughtfully crafted by celebrated Thai chefs, showcasing the richness of Thai cuisine.

Another culinary campaign “Streets to Sky” brought Thai street food from renowned restaurants into the flight: Shrimp Pad Thai from Thipsamai restaurant, stir-fried noodles with seafood and gravy by Jay Fai, and Ros Dee Ded’s Chicken stew with rice. To further enhance in-flight experiences, passengers are also served with caviar. The Oriental Dawn and Rose of Royal Voyage special drinks are also available in Royal First and Royal Silk Classes.

THE NEW WORLDS OF TRAVEL COMFORT: Fleet and onboard services modernization into the new era

“Passengers traveling in our new A321neos will enjoy the in-flight entertainment system with free Wi-Fi onboard for all Royal Orchid Plus members,” Mr. Chai Eamsiri, THAI CEO, emphasized the significant role of the new A321neos in THAI’s fleet expansion within the end of this year in fulfilling travel demand passenger needs.

“THE NEW WORLDS OF TOMORROW” visualizes the new era of THAI where it is prepared to gracefully enhance the Thai identity and sustainably grow in the international aviation market.