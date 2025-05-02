Sole Thai Winner: Worawat Tops MEBA Blockchain and Crypto Influencers

‘Acme Worawat’ has made history with the recognition of the “Most Influential Person in Blockchain and Crypto 2025” accolade at the globally renowned Middle East Blockchain Awards 2025, staged at the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai. The ceremony, which occurred on 29 April 2025, attracted attendance from influential figures across various sectors shaping the future of Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

Acme Worawat has become the first and only Thai national to receive this prestigious international accolade, following deliberation by a distinguished panel at MEBA 2025. The selection committee comprised notable figures such as:

Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of AI at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Founder & CEO of the Dubai Blockchain Centre, and recipient of the Special Recognition Award

Gareth Van Zyl – Editor, Gulf Business

Scott Melker – Host of The Wolf of All Streets and #CryptoTownHall

Saqr Ereiqat – Secretary General, Digital Assets Association of Dubai

Megan Plisky, also known as “Crypto Megan”, a leading advocate for the advancement of the cryptocurrency, NFT, and Web3 ecosystems

The inclusion of invited judges from the blockchain, fintech, and AI sectors further emphasised the region’s strategic significance in the progression of emerging technologies.

Advertisement

Acme Worawat stated, “It is a tremendous honour to receive the

‘Most Influential Person in Blockchain and Crypto 2025’ award. This recognition constitutes a collective achievement by all $ACT(ACET) holders. ACT started with zero initial supply and was propelled by individuals who invested their own assets to create and sustain its value. ACT exists because of the people and will remain the people’s asset forever—ACT is The People.”

Advertisement

Acme Worawat, also known as Worawat Narknawdee, is a self-made Thai entrepreneur and investor widely recognised as one of the pioneers of the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector in Asia. His engagement with the industry commenced in 2012 through Bitcoin mining, culminating in his current ownership of over 11,000 BTC. He founded ACT(ACET), a globally recognised blockchain-powered digital asset that has attracted more than 159,368 holders and recorded a trading volume exceeding $470 million or approximately THB 15.98 billion. His investment activities in the United Arab Emirates exceed $300 million, encompassing the fintech, luxurious real estate, and premium hospitality sectors. In addition, he established Traderist, an organisation committed to financial literacy advancement and personal life skill development. For over 13 years, he has contributed to empowering individuals worldwide at no cost, promoting success, and encouraging the capacity to support others.

The Middle East Blockchain Awards—an event which marks the convergence of investors, developers, and thought leaders in the future of technology—continues to reinforce the United Arab Emirates’ status as “a global centre for digital asset innovation.”