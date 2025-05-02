Sustainability Takes Center Stage at $42,000 Bangkok Startup Competition

BANGKOK — The Bangkok Business Challenge (BBC) 2025, powered by SCG Chemicals (SCGC), is set to showcase innovative student startups at Sasin School of Management from May 22-24 in Bangkok.

Now in its 23rd year, the competition stands as Asia’s longest-running global student startup event, providing university students a platform to present sustainable, innovation-driven business solutions.

This year’s competition theme, “Growing Impactful Ventures,” encourages students from around the world to develop bold ideas addressing economic, social, and environmental challenges while creating opportunities for networking and international collaboration.

According to Dibyendu Bose, Deputy Director of Strategy, Innovation & Impact at Sasin School of Management, “At Sasin, we are committed to developing future leaders who can create real-world, sustainable impact.” Bose noted that nearly half of participating teams are focusing on emerging sectors such as MedTech, HealthTech, Agri Tech, and AI, demonstrating the shifting priorities in today’s entrepreneurial landscape.

Dr. Suracha Udomsak, Chief Operations and Innovation Officer at SCGC, emphasized the company’s commitment to polymer innovation and sustainable solutions.

“Our collaboration with Sasin to co-host the Bangkok Business Challenge 2025 powered by SCGC is a model for innovation and solution development,” said Udomsak. He highlighted that the competition creates opportunities for diverse ideas to transform into viable businesses, calling startups “a vital force in driving innovation in today’s complex business landscape.”

Interest in the competition has grown significantly, with 308 team applications received this year—an 11% increase from 2024. The applications represent 82 academic institutions, including 32 universities participating for the first time.

A distinguished panel of experienced judges will evaluate the teams, selecting those with the strongest, most impactful business ideas. Top performers will receive prestigious awards including the HM The King’s Award and the HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Sustainability Award, along with cash prizes totaling over $42,000 USD (approximately 1,500,000 THB).

The competition reflects growing global interest in sustainable business practices and demonstrates how academic institutions and corporate partners can collaborate to foster the next generation of impactful entrepreneurs.

The 20 teams advancing to the semi-finals are:

1. AGAP.AI, Asian Institute of Management, Philippines

2. AgriConnect, Ateneo de Manila University, Philippines

3. Beyond Connected, Sasin School of Management, Thailand

4. CELLECT Laboratories, University of Waterloo, Canada

5. CERO, School of Integrated Innovation (ScII), Chulalongkorn University, Thailand

6. DeliGence, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Taiwan

7. Edversity, Pak-Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Pakistan

8. HappEar, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Taiwan

9. Humimic Biosystems, University of Arkansas, United States of America

10. inspecTD, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Taiwan

11. Joy to the world, Naresuan University, Thailand

12. Krufarm, Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand

13. Krumap, Sasin School of Management, Thailand

14. LOCOL, Chulalongkorn University, Thailand

15. MabLab, Harvard University, United States of America

16. NeuroFore, Washington University in St. Louis, United States of America

17. PinaClean, Shanghai Jiaotong University, China

18. PowerBite, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Bangladesh

19. Protenere, Thammasat University, Thailand

20. PulseArk Technologies, University of Arkansas, United States of America

