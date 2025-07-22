CKPower wins Asia’s Best Companies 2025 Award by FinanceAsia

Bangkok, July 18, 2025 – CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower, SET: CKP), one of the region’s largest producers of electricity from renewables with one of the lowest carbon footprints, was recognized with a Bronze Award in the Best Managed Company Category at the Asia’s Best Companies Poll 2025 awards ceremony, hosted by FinanceAsia magazine—one of the region’s leading financial and investment publications based in Hong Kong. The awards honor Asia’s leading organizations based on a comprehensive survey of fund managers, analysts, investors, and financial experts across the region. The evaluation considered multiple dimensions of excellence, including effective corporate strategy, transparency in investor communications, stable and sustainable growth, and the ability to adapt and maintain business resilience in an ever-changing economic landscape.

Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director of CKPower, stated, “This accolade underscores our success in managing the business with efficiency, transparency, and a strong commitment to good corporate governance. It also reflects our ability to maintain stability amid economic volatility and the ongoing global energy transition. This achievement is driven by our C-K-P sustainability strategy, which comprises C – Clean Electricity: aiming for 100% renewable energy consumption within the Company by 2043, increasing electricity generation from renewable sources to over 95% of the Company’s total installed capacity by the same year, and progressing towards net-zero emissions by 2050; K – Kind Neighbor: supporting human rights and communities by operating ethically, ensuring zero human rights violations, and improving quality of life in communities through clean energy development and socially responsible initiatives; and P – Partnership for Life: Driving sustainable growth by expanding our customer base and fostering regional development.”

“Looking ahead, CKPower plans to scale up its renewable energy generation from both hydropower and solar sources. The Company aims to expand its solar power capacity through a combination of private power purchase agreements (Private PPAs) and participation in government auctions for additional renewable energy projects, supported by the sale of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). In addition, the solar power projects jointly developed with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) are nearing completion, with the commercial operation date (COD) expected to commence within the second quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, the Luang Prabang Hydroelectric Power Project remains on track for commercial operations as scheduled in 2030. The Company has also set ambitious growth targets for renewable energy development to establish a strong foundation for energy security and contribute to Thailand’s transition towards a sustainable low-carbon society.” Mr. Thanawat added.