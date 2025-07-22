Café Claire Reimagined: A Parisian Soul in the Heart of Bangkok

Discover the essence of Paris with Café Claire’s exquisite new menu, offering a refined and immersive dining experience in the heart of Bangkok.

Café Claire, a contemporary French bistro that brings the Parisian spirit to the heart of Bangkok, unveils a new culinary experience featuring delicate, refined, and timeless flavors. The special menu draws inspiration from the essence of traditional French bistro cuisine, reinterpreted into rich, layered tastes that capture the elegance and charm of a sophisticated Parisian dining affair. Now available for everyone to enjoy in an enchanting setting that evokes the feeling of sitting in a Parisian café—only at Café Claire, located in Oriental Residence Bangkok on Witthayu Road.

The new menu selection at Café Claire is crafted by Chef Remi Verrier, Executive Chef of Oriental Residence Bangkok, whose rich background in the international culinary scene includes experience at renowned 3-Michelin-star restaurants. Chef Remi showcases his creativity and meticulous attention to detail through classic French techniques paired with fresh, seasonal locally-made ingredients—perfectly aligned with his signature style. The result is a distinctive and memorable menu, now ready for you to experience Café Claire.

Advertisement

The new menu proudly presented by Chef Remi Verrier at Café Claire is inspired by the essence of traditional French bistro cuisine—celebrating simplicity, fresh seasonal ingredients, and deep, memorable flavors. Each dish is thoughtfully crafted to be approachable yet full of heart, offering warmth in every bite and capturing the true spirit of Paris. It’s cuisine cooked with passion, served with genuine hospitality, and designed to deliver a rewarding experience with every visit.

The highlight dishes that define Café Claire’s signature style include: Grenouilles Croustillantes à l’Ail et au Persil – sautéed frog legs with garlic purée, parsley sauce, and crispy garlic; Bone Marrow Café Claire Style – slow-cooked beef brisket (48 hours, Burgundy-style), mirepoix, bone marrow, and garlic bread; Œuf Meurette – poached egg in red wine, mashed potatoes, sautéed mushrooms, and crispy lardons; Salade Lyonnaise – a classic frisée salad, crispy lardons, shallot vinaigrette, and slow-cooked egg.

Other standout signature dishes include: Bavette de Bœuf Grillée – grilled local Charolaise flank steak, maître d’hôtel butter, and French fries; Tomate Farcie – baked tomato filled with homemade pork, served with tomato sauce; Fameuse Soupe VGE à la Truffe, Foie Gras et Légumes – Truffle soup with beef consommé, foie gras, and vegetables, topped with puff pastry; and Croque Madame – sandwich country bread béchamel Paris ham, brie cheese, topped with fried egg.

Additional menu highlights include delightful vegetarian and vegan options, as well as selections perfect for sharing: Gnocchi à la Romaine et Légumes Verts (Végétarien) – gnocchi made with semolina, pea purée, sugar snap peas, asparagus, sundried tomatoes, and parmesan chips (vegetarian); Risotto de Betterave, Pistaches Grillées et Légumes du Moment (Vegan) – beetroot risotto with glazed pickled vegetables and roasted pistachios (vegan); Plateau de Fromages – selection of local cheeses made by artisans; Planche de Charcuterie – assorted local cold cuts prepared by artisans.

The dessert menu features delightful treats such as: Vacherin with Strawberries – crisp meringue layered with vanilla ice cream, strawberries, and berry coulis, offering a sweet, light, and refreshing finish; Baked Alaska – meringue with three ice cream flavors on chocolate sponge cake, flambéed with Cointreau; Tarte à la Vanille – vanilla tart made with local vanilla pods, feuillantine caramel; and Profiteroles – choux pastry filled with vanilla ice cream, hot chocolate sauce, and crispy almonds.

Advertisement

The launch of this new menu marks Café Claire’s first major revamp in over a decade, introducing a refreshed contemporary French bistro experience that truly captures the Parisian spirit in the heart of Bangkok. Whether you’re enjoying a warm breakfast, a satisfying lunch, or a relaxed dinner, Café Claire offers the charm of simple yet high-quality cuisine in an inviting atmosphere.

Café Claire offers a contemporary yet approachable take on traditional French dining, set against the elegant and lush surroundings of Oriental Residence Bangkok on Witthayu Road. For reservations, please call 02-125-9080, visit www.oriental-residence.com/bangkok/dine/cafe-claire, or follow the restaurant on Facebook at Café Claire ~ Oriental Residence Bangkok.