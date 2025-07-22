‘SquiD’ Thai Fish Sauce Brand Turns Premium to Navigate Trade Tensions

BANGKOK — SquiD, the iconic Thai fish sauce brand known for its green label and squid logo, has been a staple in cuisines for 81 years and is now sold in over 70 countries. Amidst the changing dynamics of global trade, the brand continues to evolve to remain competitive and relevant.

Thitaya Nitipitakarn, third-generation heir and deputy managing director of Thai Fishsauce Factory (Squid Brand) Co, Ltd, spoke to Prachachat Business about how the brand is adapting, its expansion strategy and which markets remain difficult to break into.

Brand Maturity Challenge

Since its inception more than 70 years ago, SquiD’s green-labelled fish sauce has long been the brand’s flagship product. But as Thitaya notes, every product has a life cycle, and SquiD’s green label has reached the maturity stage. Long-time customers are getting older, and newer generations have different preferences. One consumer study even compared the brand’s image to that of legendary Thai actor Sorapong Chatree.

The biggest challenge for Thitaya was to extend the maturity of the SquiD brand in the fish sauce market while refreshing its image to appeal to new customer segments. This led to in-depth consumer research that showed that different groups have different needs, findings that eventually led to a range of new products.

Today, SquiD offers a total of 11 products, including the original fish sauce with the green label, the milder version with the yellow label, the premium quality “Squid Gold,” six varieties of premium fish sauce and two recipes of fermented fish sauce under the “Pla Ra Paradise” line.

Add Value to the Products

The six premium fish sauces were developed from consumer insights and the brand’s endeavour to add value to the product. These include fish sauce with Himalayan salt, truffle fish sauce, mala chilli fish sauce, vegan fish sauce (fermented with kombu seaweed and shiitake mushrooms instead of anchovies) and specially formulated versions for adults and children, with the latter containing a reduced sodium content and monk fruit extract as a sugar substitute.

Meanwhile, “Pla Ra Paradise,” which also uses anchovies like traditional fish sauce, was created to reach new consumers unfamiliar with fermented fish sauce. Aimed at dispelling negative perceptions such as strong odors or concerns over hygiene. This product is crafted to be mild, clean, and easy to enjoy, while meeting modern food safety standards.

Thitaya admitted the brand once considered launching chili sauce but eventually refocused on its core strength: fish sauce. She emphasized that the same level of innovation that goes into other condiments can also elevate fish sauce.

Second in Thailand, Global Ambitions

Thitaya explained that the Thai fish sauce market is worth about 10 billion baht ($310 million), with about 50% of the shelf space occupied by well-known brands. SquiD holds the second largest share in the domestic market, only behind Tiparos.

However, the domestic market presents several challenges, including changing trends in food consumption, government campaigns to reduce sodium intake and economic pressures influencing Thai consumers’ purchasing decisions. Many customers tend to wait for special offers or opt for cheaper products.

In response, Thitaya revealed that the brand has launched its yellow fish sauce, which has a milder flavour and lower price than the original green sauce, to target street vendors. As a fish sauce manufacturer, she emphasised the responsibility to educate consumers.

She explained that fish sauce is not just about salt content or sodium, but also contains nutrients from fermented fish. She added that consumers who can afford it should choose high-quality, standard-certified fish sauce to avoid potential health risks.

Internationally, SquiD exports to over 70 countries, with sales currently split evenly between the domestic and overseas markets. The top five export destinations are the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and France.

Cracking the China Market Proves Difficult

Thitaya has presented an interesting example of her international expansion endeavours: China. Although the brand had high hopes for this market, it proved difficult to penetrate. Locally produced Chinese fish sauces are significantly cheaper, making it difficult for SquiD to compete on price. It was therefore a challenge to gain a foothold in the general consumer market.

However, the premium fish sauces have been well received in other countries, especially the vegan version, which is in line with the growing trend to avoid animal products. Surprisingly, even customers who were not initially interested have become repeat buyers, placing orders month after month.

When expanding overseas, Thitaya emphasised two key factors: understanding the legal and regulatory framework of each country and analysing the size of the Southeast Asian communities that are more familiar with fish sauce and use it in their cuisine.

To be successful in international markets, she emphasised that the product must be of high quality and consistent from the source, as fish sauce is a low margin product. Any issues with the product on arrival can become major problems for the brand. Building strong partnerships is also critical. Customers who recognise the value of the brand are more willing to actively help with marketing efforts.

Facing the “Trump Tariff” Wave

The so-called “Trump tariffs” have become a pressing issue for many Thai exporters, including SquiD. The United States is the brand’s largest export market, accounting for 40% of overseas sales. While fish sauce was previously exempt from import duties, it is now subject to a minimum duty of 10% in all countries.

Some buyers in the USA had stocked up as a precautionary measure, but only to a limited extent due to storage and financial bottlenecks.

To manage the situation, Thitaya says the company is looking at various strategies, such as finding overseas partners to handle packaging and export from outside Thailand. However, this approach is time-consuming and costly. A more immediate solution is to review internal costs, offer special deals to customers and expand the US market with lower-priced products such as the yellow-labelled fish sauce.

Nevertheless, Thitaya hopes that the Thai government will intervene as the problem affects many sectors, particularly Thai restaurants and the wider efforts to promote Thai cuisine worldwide.

Premium fish sauce flagship in Europe and Japan

Looking to the future, Thitaya said the company plans to further customise its current product offering to meet the different needs of each market. Premium fish sauces are on the rise in Scandinavian countries, while vegan fish sauces are becoming increasingly popular across Europe.

The company is also preparing to export its truffle-enriched and vegan fish sauces to Japan. Following the presentation at FOODEX JAPAN 2025, the brand received enthusiastic feedback from Japanese chefs who visited its stand.

Thitaya concluded with the belief that any product made with care and quality will eventually find its market. It just takes time to find out where that market is.

