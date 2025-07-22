AIS PLAY Strengthens Global News Lineup with Bloomberg, Fox Partnerships

AIS Continues to strengthen its leadership in delivering premium content services by elevating its in-depth news category to a global standard through AIS PLAY—Thailand’s leading video platform. The company proudly announces new partnerships with world-renowned business news networks including Bloomberg Television, Fox Business, and Fox News Channel. This strategic move caters to Thai audiences seeking timely and comprehensive access to economic, financial, capital market, investment, and international political news, as well as in-depth expert analysis from across the globe. Customers who subscribe to the PLAY FAMILY package on AIS PLAY—starting at just THB 119 per month—can enjoy this content across all devices: smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and the AIS PLAYBOX set-top box.

Key Exclusive Content on AIS PLAY Includes:

Bloomberg Television – Brings global business, finance, and market news, with expert hosts covering diverse regions including Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The channel offers neutral, in-depth reporting and accurate real-time updates from around the world.

Fox News Channel – Delivers comprehensive news coverage, analysis, and opinion with diversity of thought. As the top-rated television news network in the U.S. for over 20 consecutive years, Fox News offers a new perspective to Thai viewers.

Fox Business – A dedicated financial news channel providing real-time market updates across multiple platforms, with a strong focus on Wall Street and major markets. Based in New York City—the business capital of the world—Fox Business delivers insights that directly impact viewers’ financial lives.

AIS PLAY also features a wide array of leading international news channels such as CNN, BBC News, NHK WORLD, FRANCE 24, DW, Al Jazeera, and Euronews, making it the platform with the largest collection of premium news channels in Thailand.